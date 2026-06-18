Eva Rossidou-Papakyriakou, the former head of Mokas, the police’s anti-money laundering unit, on Thursday denied all accusations made against her in the anti-corruption authority’s Mafia State report, saying that they “do not correspond to reality”.

The report found that she may be criminally liable for abuse of power and neglect of official duty, stating that she had, at the behest of former president Nicos Anastasiades, led a sham investigation into claims levelled against him by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

It said that Mokas, under her leadership, “had a duty to actively conduct its own investigation and obtain evidence”, but instead “merely accepted the explanations given, without carrying out the necessary independent investigation and verification … despite the presence of incriminating evidence which warranted further investigation”.

Additionally, it said that Mokas “took no action until [Anastasiades] publicly requested an investigation”, and in this vein accused Anastasiades of exerting “institutional pressure” on the unit.

Rossidou-Papakyriakou denied this, however, saying that Mokas had taken the decision to launch an investigation of its own volition, and that the investigation was “conducted by a specialised team of investigators, accountants, and lawyers, and included investigative actions both in Cyprus and abroad”.

She added that she “never acted or made decisions alone in relation to analyses of suspicious transactions”, but that those decisions were instead taken “within the framework of a collective procedure, due to the nature and complexity of the cases”.

Later, she criticised the anti-corruption authority’s investigation, saying that she was summoned to testify twice by it and never asked about the case in question.

“This should have been done before they ended up imputing personal responsibility to me, and even implying that we acted to serve [Anastasiades],” she said.

As such, she said she is “not worried” about the outcome of any further investigation into the matter, saying that such an investigation will exhibit “the true facts and the [anti-corruption authority’s] incorrect analysis and conclusion”.

Despite this, she expressed “strong disappointment and dismay” at the report’s findings, and described the accusations levelled against her as “unfounded and unfair”.