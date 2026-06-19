The first is an unconscious reaction, while the latter are intentional strategies

By Dr Vasilios Silivistris

We all face stress, conflict and emotional strain at different points in our lives. How we respond to these pressures can have a significant impact on our mental and emotional wellbeing. Two ideas often discussed in psychology are defence mechanisms and coping mechanisms. Although they may sound similar, they work in very different ways and serve different purposes.

Defence mechanisms are unconscious psychological reactions. They happen automatically, often without us realising, and their main purpose is to protect us from anxiety or emotional discomfort.

The concept comes from early psychoanalytic theory, particularly the work of Sigmund Freud and his daughter Anna Freud. While many of Freud’s ideas are no longer used in modern therapy, the idea of defence mechanisms has stood the test of time because it helps us understand how people react when they feel threatened or overwhelmed.

These mechanisms are not always negative. In fact, they can help us get through difficult moments by reducing emotional pain. However, if we rely on them too heavily or for too long, they can prevent us from dealing with problems in a healthy and constructive way.

Some of the most common defence mechanisms include projection, where we attribute our own unwanted feelings to someone else, and denial, where we refuse to accept distressing facts. Repression involves pushing painful memories out of awareness, while regression is when we slip back into younger behaviours under stress. Rationalisation allows us to explain away mistakes with seemingly logical excuses, and displacement involves taking out frustration on someone safer, such as snapping at a partner after a difficult day. Reaction formation is when we act in the opposite way to how we truly feel, and sublimation channels difficult emotions into something positive, such as art, exercise, or work.

Coping mechanisms, by contrast, are conscious and intentional strategies.

They are the actions we choose to take when we want to manage stress, regulate our emotions or solve a problem. Coping mechanisms help us face reality rather than avoid it. They can be practical, emotional or social, and they vary from person to person.

Some coping strategies are healthy and reduce stress. Others can be unhelpful and may even increase stress over time. The effectiveness of a coping strategy depends on the individual, the situation, and the support available. Coping can also be reactive, meaning it happens after a stressful event, or proactive, where we prepare ourselves for future challenges.

Emotion-focused coping is particularly useful when we cannot change the situation itself. Five common emotion-focused strategies include releasing emotions through talking, crying or writing; distracting ourselves with hobbies or light activity; managing anger or frustration with calming techniques; practising meditation or mindfulness; and using relaxation exercises such as deep breathing or progressive muscle relaxation.

Understanding the difference between defence and coping mechanisms can help us recognise our own patterns of behaviour. When we become more aware of how we respond to stress, we can begin to choose healthier ways of managing it. This awareness allows us to move away from automatic, unconscious reactions and towards more thoughtful, intentional responses.

Developing healthier coping strategies does not mean eliminating all defence mechanisms. They are part of being human and can be useful in the short term. The goal is to balance them with conscious coping skills that support long‑term emotional resilience.

By recognising when we are defending ourselves and when we are actively coping, we can take greater control of our emotional wellbeing. This awareness helps us navigate life’s challenges with more clarity, confidence, and compassion for ourselves.

Dr Vasilios Silivistris is a psychotherapist, counselling practitioner psychotherapycounselling.uk