Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides on Sunday reiterated the government’s commitment to securing a reunited Cyprus free of occupation troops, saying unity and collective responsibility were essential to achieving that goal.

Speaking at a memorial service for Eoka fighter Petros Eliades, Charalambides said “Cyprus continues to live with the consequences of the Turkish invasion and the ongoing occupation.”

“Thousands of our compatriots are still deprived of the right to return to their ancestral homes, while our homeland remains divided.”

He added that the duty of the current generation was not only to honour those who sacrificed their lives for the country, but also to work towards conditions that would allow Cyprus to be reunified.

The minister said the government and President Nikos Christodoulides were making persistent efforts to restart dialogue and negotiations aimed at achieving a “viable and functional solution” to the Cyprus problem.

Such a solution, he said, must be based on UN resolutions, international law and the principles and values of the European Union.

“Our goal remains a free homeland, without occupation troops, a homeland where all its lawful residents can live in conditions of security, peace, equality and mutual respect,” Charalambides said.

“These efforts require unity, seriousness and collective responsibility. They require us to remain steadfast in our objectives without deviating from our principles and without losing hope for the future.”

Referring to Eliades, who was mortally wounded by British soldiers in 1956 at the age of 23, Charalambides described his sacrifice as a reminder that freedom, dignity and democracy should not be taken for granted.

He said the example of those who fought for Cyprus should continue to inspire efforts towards a peaceful and reunited future for the island.

“By honouring Petros Eliades today, we renew our commitment that the sacrifices of our heroes will never be forgotten,” he said. “We will continue to draw strength from their example and work with for a free, peaceful and reunited Cyprus.”