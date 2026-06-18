The European Commission is set to soon announce the EU’s new envoy for the Cyprus problem, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Thursday.

He was speaking to journalists on arrival at the summit of EU leaders taking place in Brussels. The two-day European Council concludes on Friday.

Responding to a question, Christodoulides said: “We shall have a new appointment on the part of the European Union.

“Today we discussed some names, subsequent to previous discussions, and very soon the President of the Commission [Ursula von der Leyen], having gone through the necessary internal deliberations, will make a public announcement.”

Also on Thursday, Christodoulides said the EU has “the most decisive role” to play in the current drive to bring about a resumption of Cyprus peace talks.

The European Union’s position of special envoy for the Cyprus problem is currently vacant following the unexpected resignation of former European Commissioner Johannes Hahn in March 2026.

The European Commission is actively seeking a replacement to coordinate with the United Nations and resume negotiations on the island’s reunification.

Direct talks on a Cyprus settlement have stalled since a failed effort in the summer of 2017.