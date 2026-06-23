Smuggled tobacco concealed inside a vehicle was impounded at the Deryneia crossing on Monday during a search by crossing officers who discovered cigarettes hidden in the sliding roof mechanism.

Officers said they found nine boxes of 200 cigarettes and 225 grams of rolling tobacco concealed in the roof compartment, describing the concealment as carefully hidden.

The tobacco products lacked required health warnings and traceability codes indicating duty free origin from Turkey.

The vehicle was confiscated and the driver arrested.

He was later released after accepting an out of court settlement of €720 and agreement on the return of the vehicle.

“Additionally, animal products were confiscated during three vehicle inspections at the Deryneia crossing on Sunday, according to the Customs Department. The products included yogurt, salami, fresh chicken and milk” and will be destroyed.