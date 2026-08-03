Island Oil scholarship targets peace, conflict and democracy studies

Island Oil will contribute towards a scholarship for a newly admitted University of Cyprus student joining the MA in Peace, Conflict and Democracy for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The scholarship will support a student accepted into the programme offered by the university’s Social and Political Sciences department, extending the company’s cooperation with the institution.

Announcing the initiative, Island Oil said that “education creates opportunities, empowers future leaders, and drives meaningful change in society”, adding that the contribution forms part of its commitment to education and youth development.

“We believe that investing in education means investing in opportunity, social progress, and the values that help shape a stronger future,” the company said.

The master’s programme examines peace, conflict and democratic transformation through an interdisciplinary approach. It lasts 18 months and carries 90 ECTS, combining academic study with research and practical skills.

Island Oil said supporting initiatives that encourage academic excellence, peace and democratic values is among the ways it seeks to contribute positively to the community.

The latest contribution also continues the company’s previous support for the programme. According to its sustainability report, the group awarded a full scholarship for the then-new master’s degree in 2022.

“We value our collaboration with the University of Cyprus and the Department of Social and Political Science, and we look forward to continuing this meaningful partnership,” Island Oil said.