A 43-year-old woman was arrested after customs officers found 28 kilograms’ worth of animal products in her vehicle as she attempted to cross southwards at the Dherynia crossing point, before being re-arrested after “displaying aggressive behaviour” while her vehicle was being inspected, the customs department said on Monday.

The car was stopped for checks at the crossing point, with officers founding eight kilograms of fresh chicken meat cut into pieces, eight kilograms of chicken offal, four whole fresh chickens, weighing a total of 8.75kg, 48 quail eggs, 700 grams of cheese, a litre of kefir, 2.25kg of yoghurt, and 275 grams of sausages.

With the woman having been placed under arrest, she was then re-arrested during the search, with the customs department saying that she exhibited “inappropriate and aggressive behaviour towards the officer conducting the inspection”.

The department added that all the products which were found were seized and will later be destroyed.

It added that the woman was later released following an “out-of-court settlement”.