Hourly paid government employees started a 24-hour strike at midnight, demanding pay rises and improved employment conditions, in the framework of negotiations to renew their 2025-2027 collective agreement.

The strike, organised by trade unions SEK, PEO and Deok, will end on Wednesday night at midnight.

The unions are demanding that the salary increases be paid retrospectively from January 1, 2025.

The 24-hour strike will be accompanied by a protest rally and march in Nicosia, with demonstrations expected to affect central Nicosia routes by the finance ministry and the presidential palace.

The protest will begin at 10am outside the finance ministry in Nicosia before participants march towards the presidential palace.

The strike is expected to affect various state services, including health services and lifeguards.