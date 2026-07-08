The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has imposed an administrative fine of €2,000 on Topsmart Investments AIFLNP V.C.I.C. Limited.

The decision was finalised by the CySEC board during a meeting held on June 8, 2026, following a review of the company’s regulatory compliance.

The regulator determined that the company committed a violation of the Alternative Investment Funds Law of 2018.

Specifically, the firm failed to notify CySEC of a material change in information at least one month before implementing said change.

Under the provisions of the law, this information constituted a mandatory condition for the granting of the company’s original authorisation.

The commission has made the details of the decision and the relevant judicial review documentation available to the public on its official platform.