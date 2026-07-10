Bank of Cyprus secures top Extel ranking in emerging EMEA category

The Bank of Cyprus has been recognised as one of Extel’s “Most Honoured Companies”, securing third place in the Emerging EMEA Financials category in the financial intelligence provider’s annual survey.

The distinction places the bank among the leading financial institutions across the emerging markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, reflecting what the bank described as its strong performance and the confidence it continues to inspire among international investors.

The recognition is based on votes cast by the investment community itself, giving the award particular significance as it reflects the views of key market participants rather than an independent judging panel.

Alongside the group’s overall recognition, the Bank of Cyprus management team also recorded strong performances across individual categories, with several senior executives receiving high rankings.

Executive Director of Finance Eliza Leivadiotou was named Best CFO, finishing first in the rankings compiled from independent buy-side analysts and second among sell-side analysts.

The bank said the result reflected the credibility, transparency and technical expertise with which its management communicates the group’s strategy, vision and financial performance to the investment community.

The bank’s investor relations function also received international recognition, with Strategy, Investor Relations & ESG Manager Annita Pavlou finishing second in the Best IR Professional category.

In addition, the Bank of Cyprus Investor Relations Team secured second place in the Best IR Team category.

According to the bank, the survey results were determined following a rigorous assessment involving 454 leading portfolio managers, international analysts and specialist researchers representing 247 leading financial institutions from around the world.

The bank said the broad participation from the global investment community gave the rankings exceptional credibility and demonstrated the high level of confidence international institutional investors place in the group.

Extel is an internationally recognised provider of financial intelligence and research, with its annual surveys widely regarded by the investment community as one of the leading benchmarks for assessing companies and professionals across the financial services industry.