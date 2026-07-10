Cyprus reviews Swiss funding for migration and cohesion

The Finance Ministry has reviewed progress on a series of Swiss-funded projects worth more than €26 million during the fourth annual meeting held under the framework of the Second Swiss Contribution 2019-2029, covering initiatives in social cohesion and migration.

According to an announcement by the Directorate-General for Growth of the Finance Ministry, the meeting took place on July 9, 2026, at the directorate’s offices in Nicosia.

The meeting was chaired by Director-General of the Directorate-General for Growth Penelope Papavasileiou and attended by representatives of the Swiss Confederation and the Republic of Cyprus.

Participants reviewed the progress of projects being implemented under the bilateral agreements signed between the two countries in the fields of cohesion and migration.

The ministry explained that the Swiss Confederation signed a memorandum of understanding with the European Union on June 30, 2022, for the Second Swiss Contribution, under which Switzerland committed approximately CHF 1.3 billion to help reduce economic and social disparities within the EU and support measures related to migration.

Of that total, Cyprus has been allocated CHF 5.2 million (€5.4 million) to finance projects aimed at reducing economic and social inequalities during the 2019-2029 implementation period.

In addition, CHF 20 million (€20.8 million) has been earmarked to support migration measures, with Phase I covering the 2019-2026 period and Phase II running from 2025 to 2029.

To activate the Swiss contribution, framework agreements between the Republic of Cyprus and the Swiss Confederation were signed on October 31, 2022.

The agreement covering Migration Phase I was signed on November 21, 2022, while the agreement for Migration Phase II was signed on November 21, 2025.

The agreement concerning measures to reduce economic and social inequalities was signed on December 12, 2022.

Within the cohesion pillar, funding has been allocated to the “Preventing Domestic Violence and Protecting Victims” project, which has received approximately €2 million.

The project is being implemented by the Association for the Prevention and Handling of Violence in the Family (Spavo) and will finance the expansion of the organisation’s services in Larnaca, Nicosia and Limassol.

Another project, “Rare Care”, has secured approximately €2.1 million in funding and is being implemented by the Karaiskakio Foundation.

The grant will finance the construction of a specialised centre for rare diseases that will provide holistic psychosocial support and disease management services to people living with rare conditions and their families.

The cohesion programme also includes the “Contribution to the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus” project, which has received approximately €1 million.

The project is being implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in cooperation with the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus and will cover part of the cost of DNA analyses, staff training and the creation of a virtual excavation site.

Under Migration Phase I, funding of approximately €8.8 million has been allocated to the “Implementing efficient and high quality asylum procedure in accordance with the relevant EU Law, by the Asylum Service” project.

The project is being implemented by the Deputy Ministry of Migration and International Protection and will finance part of the construction costs for the Asylum Service’s facilities, as well as publicity actions and the exchange of expertise.

Also included in the first phase is the “Supporting Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration” project, which has received approximately €1.5 million.

The project is being implemented by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in cooperation with the Deputy Ministry of Migration and International Protection and will contribute to the development of accommodation infrastructure for asylum seekers wishing to return voluntarily to their countries of origin.

Migration Phase II includes the “Home for Hope – Shelter for Unaccompanied Children” project, which has been allocated CHF 2.3 million, equivalent to approximately €2.4 million.

The project is being implemented by the Hope For Children non-governmental organisation and will establish two small-scale accommodation facilities, each capable of housing 15 to 20 unaccompanied children.

The second phase also includes the “Assisted Voluntary Return Hub (AVR Hub)” project, which has secured CHF 1.5 million, or approximately €1.6 million, to continue providing temporary accommodation for migrants returning voluntarily in a safe and dignified manner.

In addition, the “Implementation of the Integration Strategy” project has been allocated CHF 6 million, equivalent to approximately €6.4 million.

The project will be implemented by the International Organisation for Migration in cooperation with the Deputy Ministry of Migration and International Protection and is intended to deliver a holistic and decentralised strategy for the early integration of migrants.

During the Swiss delegation’s visit to Cyprus, steering committee meetings were also held for the projects, bringing together representatives from both countries to review their implementation and progress.