The Cyprus Investors Compensation Fund has invited suitably qualified financial institutions to express interest in providing execution and custody services for the fund’s investments in government bonds and treasury securities.

The invitation concerns the provision of execution and custody services relating to the fund’s investment portfolio, with interested institutions required to participate through a formal request for proposal (RFP) process.

Financial institutions wishing to take part have been invited to request the RFP documentation, which contains the technical and commercial information needed to prepare and submit a proposal.

According to the invitation, the documentation will include, among other material, a pricing template, an operational questionnaire, and details of the information that participating institutions will be required to provide.

Institutions seeking to receive the RFP documentation must submit their request by email to [email protected].

Completed proposals must be submitted by July 31, 2026, in accordance with the instructions contained in the RFP documentation.

The Cyprus Investors Compensation Fund stated that it reserves the right to accept or reject any proposal, request additional information or clarifications from participating institutions, and terminate or amend the procurement process at any stage.

The fund also stated that any decision to amend or discontinue the process will not create any liability or obligation towards interested parties.