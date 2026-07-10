Eurobank S.A. announced on Friday the formal cancellation of 28,097,019 own shares, each with a nominal value of €0.22, following a decision made during the Annual General Meeting held on April 28, 2026.

This action, which aligns with the provisions of Article 49 of Law 4548/2018, has resulted in a reduction of the share capital by €6,181,344.18.

As a result of these changes, the share capital of Eurobank now stands at €792,751,032.04.

This capital is now divided into 3,603,413,782 common registered shares, each maintaining a nominal value of €0.22.

The bank also reported that the Ministry of Development issued a relevant decision on July 9, 2026, which approved the amendment of the bank’s governing articles.

This decision has been officially registered with the General Commercial Registry, it added.

Furthermore, Euronext Athens Holding S.A. was formally notified of the share cancellation and the corresponding capital decrease on July 9, 2026.

Consequently, trading for the cancelled shares on the Euronext Athens exchange will cease effective from July 14, 2026.