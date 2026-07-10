Eurobank has reaffirmed its support for attracting foreign investment to Cyprus by participating as an Elite Sponsor at the 13th Invest Cyprus International Investment Awards.

The annual awards, organised by Invest Cyprus in cooperation with GOLD magazine, recognise international investors and businesses that have made a significant contribution to the development of the Cypriot economy and were held in the presence of President Nikos Christodoulides.

Representing Eurobank, Senior General Manager Stephanos Kassianides presented one of the evening’s awards, underlining the group’s continued commitment to strengthening the country’s investment environment.

In an interview with GOLD magazine, Kassianides said the bank’s longstanding support for the Invest Cyprus International Investment Awards reflects its broader strategy of enhancing Cyprus’ attractiveness as an investment destination while promoting the country as a regional business and financial centre.

“Foreign direct investment is a cornerstone of Cyprus’ economic model, and initiatives that recognise excellence in this field strengthen the country’s international standing as a reliable, competitive and modern investment destination,” Kassianides said.

“Our support is aligned with our vision of Cyprus as a hub for regional business activity and cross-border investment,” he added.

Kassianides also said Cyprus is currently in a strong position to attract investment in high value-added sectors including technology, digital services, wealth management, shipping and professional services.

He explained that the country’s appeal is underpinned by its strong institutional framework, highly skilled workforce and strategic geographical location.

The bank also said it continues to invest in digital transformation and innovation, developing modern banking services designed to meet the evolving needs of a new generation of customers and businesses.

At the same time, Eurobank said it is strengthening Cyprus’ role as a business gateway between Europe, the Middle East and rapidly growing markets, including India, helping attract international investment and new business opportunities to the region.