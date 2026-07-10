MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture Plc held its annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday, securing a full turnout of its share capital.

The company confirmed that the meeting saw participation either in person or by proxy from members representing 120,200,720 listed ordinary shares and 85,165,000 non-listed shares, accounting for 100 per cent of the total issued share capital.

During the proceedings, the company formally adopted the auditor’s report and the separate financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Shareholders also approved the auditor’s report and the consolidated financial statements for the same period.

Regarding the distribution of profits, the recommendation from the board of directors that no dividend be declared for the year ended December 31, 2025, was successfully adopted.

In a further move to ensure continuity, the firm re-appointed Ernst and Young Cyprus Limited as the auditors of the company for the 2026 financial year.

The remuneration for the auditors will be fixed at a later date by the board of directors.