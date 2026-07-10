The board of directors of Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd announced on Friday that it will convene on July 20, 2026, to discuss the company’s financial matters.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11:00 am at the company offices in Larnaca.

One of the primary objectives of this session is for the board to examine the potential payment of an interim dividend for the year 2026.

The company stated that the relevant decisions reached by the board of directors will be communicated before the start of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) trading session on July 21, 2026.