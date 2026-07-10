British-Cypriot entrepreneur and easyJet founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou has been inducted into the Air Transport Hall of Fame, recognising his role in reshaping European aviation and making air travel accessible to a wider public.

The 2026 inductees were announced, during Athens International Airport’s 2.5 Airline Marketing Workshop in Athens, which brought together more than 250 professionals from the aviation, travel and tourism industries.

Sir Stelios joined a class of eight aviation figures whose work has influenced the development of commercial flight. The other inductees were Airbus pioneer Roger Béteille, Solar Impulse co-founder Andre Borschberg, former Singapore Airlines chief executive Cheong Choong Kong, Brazilian aviation pioneer Alberto Santos-Dumont, FedEx founder Frederick W. Smith, Chinese-American pilot Katherine Sui Fun Cheung and jet-engine inventor Frank Whittle.

The Air Transport Hall of Fame was established by Hermes – Air Transport Organisation in partnership with Korn Ferry and Athens International Airport.

According to its organisers, it is the first global Hall of Fame dedicated exclusively to the civil air transport industry, honouring leaders whose vision, innovation and work have made a lasting positive contribution to global aviation.

Its first 50 inductees are featured in a dedicated exhibition in the underground walkway connecting Athens airport’s main terminal with its satellite terminal. Passengers travelling through gates C15 to C40 can view their profiles on their way to their departure gates.

Hermes director general Kostas Iatrou said one of the organisation’s responsibilities was to present aviation’s contribution to economic, political and social development to the wider public.

Hermes president Angela Gittens said that while countries, regions and aviation organisations had their own recognition programmes, the Hall of Fame sought to honour influential aviation figures at a global level.

Ioanna Papadopoulou, director of communications and marketing at Athens International Airport, said the exhibition was more than a collection of biographies, describing it as a reflection of “the enduring human spirit” and the pursuit of excellence.

Michael Bell, leader of Korn Ferry’s Civil Aviation Practice, said there was “no higher honour” than recognising those who led the development of civil aviation for the wider public.

This year’s ceremony was also the first to honour living recipients, highlighting the continuing influence of aviation leaders whose work is still shaping the industry.

Commenting on his induction, Sir Stelios said he was “truly honoured” to join the Hall of Fame, tracing his contribution to aviation back to the creation of the ‘easy’ family of brands and the launch of easyJet when he was 27.

“Today, 32 years later, easyJet has grown into a major and successful airline,” he said in a recorded video message presented during the workshop.

Sir Stelios also emphasised his decision to retain ownership of the ‘easy’ family of brands through easyGroup, which receives royalty income from companies using the brand.

He said the profits are donated annually to the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, supporting entrepreneurship, education and people in need across the six countries where he and his family have lived and worked, including Greece, where he was born.

“From a small airline start-up, we have created a lasting positive impact for our communities,” he said, thanking the tens of thousands of people involved in operating the airline today.

The 2026 class also included other living recipients. Borschberg, who co-piloted the Solar Impulse solar-powered aircraft, said the recognition reflected the collective efforts of the teams he had worked with and reinforced his belief that innovation, bold thinking and leadership would define aviation’s next era.

Cheong, meanwhile, said he was deeply honoured to be included alongside figures he had known and admired.

Richard W. Smith, speaking on behalf of his late father Frederick Smith, said the FedEx founder had turned his vision of commerce moving through the skies into a global express transportation and logistics network.

The Hall of Fame presentation formed part of Athens International Airport’s annual Airline Marketing Workshop, which this year marked the airport’s 25-year relationship with its airline partners.

During the same event, easyJet was named the top-performing company among Athens International Airport’s ten largest airlines in 2025, while Cyprus Airways received the award for the fastest growth in the Western European market.