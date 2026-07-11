From better sleep to stronger muscle, starting slowly can make a massive difference

By Dina Gavarieva

When people decide they want to become healthier, they often pick strict diets, intense exercise regimes and abstinence from the things they love. But the truth is, our bodies rarely respond well to extremes.

In fact, decades of behavioural science have shown that small, consistent habits are far more likely to stick than ambitious lifestyle overhauls.

It’s the tiny, daily improvements that can make a huge difference over time.

Here are a few simple habits that, when practised regularly, can have a remarkable impact on your health and longevity.

When you wake up resist the urge to reach for your smart phone and concentrate instead on what your body needs.

After six to eight hours without fluids, you are naturally dehydrated. A glass of warm water, with a squeeze of fresh lemon or one tablespoon of liquid chlorophyll, will gently rehydrate the body and prepare the digestive system for the day ahead.

Another interesting health tip that is growing in popularity is oil pulling.

This is an ancient Ayurvedic practice which involves swishing a tablespoon of oil – usually coconut, sesame, or olive oil – around your mouth for 10 to 20 minutes. Acting as a natural mouthwash, the practise is believed to ‘pull’ out bacteria, reduce plaque and improve oral hygiene

Another great morning habit to adopt is to spend a few minutes stretching to mobilise stiff joints. If stretching isn’t your thing, take an early morning walk when the day is still cool.

Top the activity off with a contrast shower – alternating warm and cool water – and you will start the day feeling invigorated and mentally alert.

The next health routine I would champion is the building of muscle.

Many people still associate strength training with bodybuilders, but in reality, muscle is one of the most important organs we have for healthy ageing.

From our thirties onwards, we gradually lose muscle mass unless we actively replace it. That decline speeds up later in life, increasing the risk of falls, frailty, insulin resistance and loss of independence.

The Lancet Healthy Longevity medical journal recently reported that people with greater muscle strength generally enjoy lower risks of chronic disease and premature death.

People with greater muscle strength generally enjoy lower risks of chronic disease

Next tip – stop sitting so much. Our ancestors weren’t designed to spend eight or ten hours a day in a chair, and it’s a modern habit that needs breaking. Even if you exercise regularly, prolonged sitting has been linked to higher risks of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and early death.

One of the easiest ways to motivate movement is to wear a step counter or fitness watch. Walk during phone calls. Stand while reading emails. Take the stairs instead of the lift. Every little step counts.

Another surprisingly overlooked habit is hydration – especially in a hot climate like Cyprus. Most people don’t drink water until they feel thirsty, but thirst is often a sign that mild dehydration has already begun.

Instead of waiting, drink regularly throughout the day. Warm water is particularly gentle on the digestive system and forms part of many traditional wellness practices that have stood the test of time.

And, don’t neglect your brain. One of the best things you can do for long-term brain health is to keep learning. Take up a language. Learn to paint. Start playing an instrument. Read books that challenge you.

Every time you learn something new, your brain builds fresh neural connections. Scientists call this cognitive reserve and studies have shown that people who remain mentally active throughout their lives tend to maintain better cognitive function well into older age.

Another must-do on the health checklist is to get enough sleep. During sleep, our bodies regulate hormones, repair tissues, consolidate memories and strengthen the immune system.

Ideally, you want to aim for around eight hours a night and try to be asleep before 11pm. Our circadian rhythm evolved alongside the rising and setting of the sun, and respecting that internal clock supports almost every aspect of health.

Most of us are aware of the phrase ‘you are what you eat,’ but how you eat is just as important – and most people eat too fast.

Good digestion starts in the mouth and chewing thoroughly allows digestive enzymes to begin breaking food down properly. Eating more slowly also gives your brain enough time to recognise when you’re actually full.

Another area where tiny daily habits make an enormous difference is stress management. Stress itself isn’t the enemy. It’s our inability to switch it off.

When cortisol remains elevated for weeks or months, it can affect sleep, blood pressure, immunity and inflammation throughout the body.

Today, wearable devices allow many of us to monitor heart rate variability and other indicators of stress and recovery. Whether your solution is meditation, breathing exercises, singing, spending time in nature, vagal nerve stimulation, supplements or simply hanging out with people you love, recovery is every bit as important as productivity.

And finally, let’s talk about food because healthy eating shouldn’t feel like a punishment.

The goal here isn’t to survive on lettuce leaves or eliminate every food you enjoy. It’s to build an eating pattern that nourishes your body while remaining appetising.

Going to see a nutritionist can be a real eye-opener because medical history, lifestyle, hormones and health goals will all influence what constitutes the best diet for us. And if you feel you ought to cut something out – make it sugar.

Excess sugar contributes to inflammation, weight gain, fatty liver disease, insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.

Deep down, we all know the way to better health, but breaking the journey into bitesize chunks can often mean the difference between success and failure.

Dina Gavarieva is a qualified naturopath practising at Neomed Institute and Medical Centre, Limassol