Paphos sees strong response to domestic tourism push

The Paphos regional tourism board (Etap Paphos) said this week that its summer campaign to attract domestic tourism has reached its peak, reporting strong engagement as it seeks to encourage Cyprus residents to holiday in the district.

According to the organisation, the campaign has so far delivered “excellent results“, while a parallel promotional drive focusing exclusively on Polis Chrysochous and the Akamas region is also being implemented with “particular intensity“.

Etap said this year’s strategy is designed to remind permanent residents of Cyprus of the unique experiences available across the Paphos region, promoting the destination through a broad mix of digital marketing initiatives.

The campaign, the board added, has maintained a strong presence on social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram through targeted advertising, while also making extensive use of modern promotional videos and photography showcasing the region’s tourism offering.

In addition, the organisation said that it has been running online competitions with prizes, aimed at increasing public participation and awareness.

The parallel campaign places particular emphasis on the natural beauty of Polis Chrysochous and Akamas, highlighting the area’s unspoilt landscape, clean beaches, peaceful surroundings and opportunities for relaxation as an escape from the pace of everyday life.

According to the tourism board, the campaign’s advertising messages have so far generated more than 4.3 million impressions, while reaching or being viewed by more than 530,000 potential visitors.

The campaign has also recorded more than 200,000 engagements, which Etap described as an exceptionally high level of public interaction.

Direct interaction with the campaign’s promotional messages has exceeded 40,500 engagements, while the online competitions and prize draws have attracted more than 50,000 interactions in various forms.

“Paphos remains the leading quality destination for the residents of Cyprus,” said Paphos regional tourism board president Michalis Mitas.

“This year we are placing even greater emphasis on attracting domestic tourism throughout the district, with the aim of offsetting losses from foreign markets caused by geopolitical and economic conditions, while also supporting local small and medium-sized enterprises,” he added.

“At the same time,”, Mitas continued, “the campaign promotes Paphos as an affordable, high-quality holiday option close to home, helping to offset the high cost of air travel.”

“We invite our fellow citizens to visit Paphos and rediscover the hidden beauties of our island,” he stated.

Finally, the tourism board said that it will continue supporting the local economy and tourism professionals, while working to ensure that Paphos remains the first choice for the summer holidays of Cyprus’ permanent residents.