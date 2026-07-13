The Larnaca Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel) and Gender Equality Commissioner Josie Christodoulou discussed ways to strengthen women’s participation in business and promote equal opportunities during a recent meeting.

The meeting, held on July 10, brought together Evel president Nakis Antoniou and Christodoulou, with both sides highlighting the importance of cooperation in developing initiatives that support gender equality and create a more inclusive modern workplace.

According to Evel, discussions focused on advancing gender equality in the business sector, increasing women’s participation in entrepreneurship and decision-making positions, and adopting practices that encourage fairer working environments.

The chamber said that the meeting provided an opportunity for a constructive exchange of views on the challenges still limiting equal participation in the economy.

Antoniou reaffirmed the chamber’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote equality, equal opportunities and sustainable growth within the business community.

The Evel president also stressed the importance of closer cooperation between institutions to develop actions that strengthen women’s entrepreneurship and help remove stereotypes and barriers that continue to exist.

Meanwhile, Christodoulou expressed satisfaction with the meeting and highlighted the important role business and professional bodies can play in promoting equality policies and building a culture of equal opportunities in workplaces.

“Business organisations can play a decisive role in promoting equality policies and shaping a culture of equal opportunities in workplaces,” Christodoulou said.

Finally, the two sides agreed that cooperation between Evel and the equality commissioner’s office could contribute significantly to initiatives aimed at strengthening gender equality and ensuring wider participation in Cyprus’ economic and social development.