Beloved Cypriot singer and musician Alkinoos Ioannides has announced an extended summer tour, adding more concerts around the island. Joining him for these September concerts are renowned musicians who first performed with him 26 years ago to record the live album Ektos topou kai chronou.

This summer, with just a limited number of performances planned, Ioannides is joined on stage by previous collaborators. Stepping on the stage with him in late summer are Miltiades Papastamou on electric violin, Stavros Lantsias on keyboard, Giotis Kiourtsogloy on electric bass and Michalis Kapilides on drums.

Together they will perform in special venues, presenting a summer programme filled with creativity, musical diversity, emotion and energy. Beloved songs, unexpected covers and live improvisation will mark their meeting on stage.

Catch them at the Marios Tokas Municipal Garden Theatre in Limassol on September 23 and at Nicosia’s Makarios III Amphitheatre (School for the Blind) on September 24.

Alkinoos Ioannides

Last two summer concerts. September 23. Marios Tokas Municipal Garden Theatre, Limassol. September 24. Makarios III Amphitheatre (School for the Blind), Nicosia. 8.30pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com