Demetra Holdings announced on Monday that it repurchased 5,163 of its own shares following a meeting of its board of directors held on July 10, 2026.

The company carried out the transactions through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corp Ltd (CISCO) in accordance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and the circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

Moreover, this acquisition was completed under the authorisation granted during the annual general meeting held on June 30, 2026.

The shares were purchased at a price of €1.545 each, the company reported.

The total volume of 5,163 shares was acquired in eight separate transactions throughout the session on July 10, 2026.

The first transaction involved 314 shares, followed by a second purchase of 878 shares.

Further acquisitions included 1,075 shares, 806 shares, 763 shares, and another block of 763 shares.

The final two transactions consisted of 388 shares and 176 shares respectively.

All transactions were executed at the uniform price of €1.545 per share.