The Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel) has highlighted its contribution to Cyprus’ Presidency of the Council of the European Union during the first half of 2026, saying it organised two flagship events while also taking part in a series of activities hosted by other organisations.

The chamber outlined its activities in the latest edition of Entrepreneurial Limassol, its official periodical, saying the events supported the priorities and broader objectives of the Cypriot presidency.

The first event took place on March 4, 2026, in the form of a gala dinner under the theme “Europe’s economy and competitiveness in a changing global arena, Cyprus and Greece’s strategic roles.”

The event brought together representatives from the political, business and diplomatic communities to discuss Europe’s economic outlook and the strategic importance of Cyprus and Greece within the European Union.

A panel discussion featured House foreign and European affairs committee chairman and former finance minister Harris Georgiades, former European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas, eWise Cyprus chief executive and former energy, commerce and industry minister Natasa Pilides, and payabl Group chief executive Ugne Buraciene.

According to the chamber, the evening provided an opportunity for networking and the exchange of views while highlighting the strategic role of Cyprus and Greece in strengthening Europe’s competitiveness.

The second event was held in Limassol on May 22, 2026, in cooperation with the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute (CMMI) under the title “EU meets Limassol, towards a more sustainable blue economy.”

The conference formed part of the European CMMI-MaRITeC-X project, through which CMMI was established, with Evel participating in the initiative as a project partner.

During the event, the chamber also signed a memorandum of understanding with CMMI, strengthening cooperation between the two organisations.

The keynote address was delivered by European Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans Costas Kadis, while European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism Apostolos Tzitzikostas delivered a welcome address online.

The event also featured a panel discussion with Kadis, Cyprus Foundation for the Sea (CyFoS) chairman Captain Eugen-Henning Adami and WISTA Cyprus president and Intergaz Ltd commercial director Anna Pittalis.

The discussion was moderated by CMMI chief executive Zacharias Siokouros and focused on the importance of innovation, sustainable development and the blue economy.

According to the chamber, the two events promoted dialogue and cooperation between businesses, institutions and European stakeholders while supporting the central message of the Cyprus presidency.

“An autonomous Union. Open to the world,” was the theme adopted by Cyprus during its six-month presidency.

With Cyprus’ term now concluded, Ireland has assumed the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The chamber said it will continue to monitor European developments and support initiatives that benefit the business community in Limassol and the wider district.