Etek seeks faster hiring process for foreign workers

Cyprus’ Scientific and Technical Chamber (Etek) has called for immediate measures to tackle severe labour shortages in the construction sector during a meeting with the labour minister, warning that the problem is delaying projects, increasing building costs and making affordable housing more difficult to deliver.

According to an announcement issued by Etek, the meeting with Labour Minister Marinos Mousiouttas also covered workplace health and safety, practical training for newly qualified engineers and the licensing process for tower cranes.

The chamber said acute shortages of workers, skilled tradespeople, foremen and site supervisors continue to affect the construction industry, with particular shortages among steel fixers and formwork carpenters.

It warned that these shortages are disrupting the smooth delivery of construction projects, increasing project costs and having wider consequences for the energy upgrading of buildings, affordable housing and the economy’s development prospects.

Etek urged the government to accelerate the implementation of measures currently under consideration to address the industry’s staffing needs.

Among the proposals discussed was the speeding up and digitalisation of the process for examining applications to employ workers from third countries, which the chamber said would help meet demand more efficiently.

The chamber also called for a comprehensive mapping of labour market needs and measures to improve the image of technical professions through the use of professional qualification standards.

On the issue of health and safety at construction sites, Etek reiterated that safety should be regarded as a fundamental element of quality and professionalism rather than simply a matter of formal compliance.

The chamber also presented its own training and awareness initiatives for professionals, while stressing the need for stronger cooperation with the Labour Ministry and the Department of Labour Inspection, with a particular emphasis on prevention.

What is more, the meeting also addressed the future of the practical training programme for newly qualified graduates in architecture, civil engineering and electrical engineering, which is financed by the European Social Fund.

Etek said the programme has made a significant contribution to the smooth integration of young engineers into the labour market and requested its timely renewal for the next programming period.

The chamber also raised the issue of the current requirement to obtain a building permit for tower cranes, describing the existing licensing procedure as dysfunctional.

Consequently, it proposed replacing the current system with a more rational licensing framework, developed in cooperation with the Interior Ministry and the Cyprus association of building contractors (Oseok).