The Human Resource Development Authority of Cyprus (Anad) paid out €11.7 million to businesses in Limassol between the start of 2025 and the end of the first half of 2026, reflecting the district’s strong participation in training and employment support schemes.

The figures, provided by Anad to Entrepreneurial Limassol, a periodical published by the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel), relate solely to programmes for which payments had already been completed.

During the period, more than 2,625 businesses in Limassol took part in Anad training schemes, representing almost one-third of the 8,261 businesses that participated across Cyprus.

Participation was particularly strong in multi-company training programmes, with 11,967 participants from Limassol compared with 54,754 nationwide.

The authority also said 674 Limassol businesses implemented single-company training programmes, under which companies design and deliver training tailored to the development needs of their own employees.

Across Cyprus, 2,963 businesses participated in the same scheme.

Meanwhile, 257 businesses in Limassol benefited from the Anad’s schemes supporting the recruitment of tertiary education graduates and the placement and training of long-term unemployed people.

The corresponding figure across Cyprus stood at 1,086 businesses.

The authority recently held an event in Limassol to showcase the opportunities available through its training and employment programmes for businesses, employees, unemployed people and young people, with the aim of encouraging wider participation.

Speaking at the event, Anad board chairman Constantinos Fellas described Limassol as one of Cyprus’ most dynamic centres of economic and business activity.

He said the district’s rapidly evolving labour market continues to generate new demands and fresh challenges for employers.

According to Fellas, Limassol’s strong presence in sectors including services, shipping, trade, tourism, investment, financial services and technology has boosted employment while increasing demand for workers equipped with modern knowledge and skills.

He stressed that aligning education and training with the real needs of the economy has become particularly important for a city that continues to expand and attract investment.

Anad director general Pambos Efstratiou said the employment rate among people aged 20 to 64 has reached 81 per cent, while unemployment has fallen to 4 per cent, its lowest level in recent years.

He added that long-term unemployment has dropped to just 0.9 per cent, indicating that Cyprus is approaching conditions of full employment.

However, Efstratiou said unemployment among people aged 15 to 24 remains comparatively high at 13.5 per cent, making youth employment a continued priority for the authority.

He explained that several Anad schemes are specifically designed to help businesses recruit younger employees and support their integration into the labour market.

Efstratiou also highlighted lifelong learning as one of Cyprus’ biggest challenges.

He said only 12 per cent of adults aged between 25 and 64 currently participate in education and training programmes, underlining the need to strengthen continuous skills development across the workforce.

According to Efstratiou, the labour market is changing at an accelerating pace as a result of the digital and green transitions, the growing use of artificial intelligence, demographic trends and environmental pressures.

He said international research indicates that around half of all workers will require reskilling in the coming years, while artificial intelligence is expected to transform a significant number of occupations, making continuous training and the acquisition of new skills increasingly essential.

The event also provided an opportunity for businesses and social partners to exchange views with the authority and present proposals and recommendations on the future direction of workforce development and training in Cyprus.