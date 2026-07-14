The European Banking Authority (EBA), the regulatory agency for the EU banking sector, recently published the final technical package for version 4.3 of its reporting framework.

This release establishes new reporting mandates for third-country branches of financial institutions while simultaneously supporting a risk assessment data collection exercise for the Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA).

The package includes the essential technical specifications, such as validation rules, the Data Point Model (DPM), and eXtensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL) taxonomies, which are standardised formats used for the digital communication of financial data.

These tools are designed to facilitate compliance with the Implementing Technical Standards on the supervisory reporting of third-country branches, with the first reference date for this obligation set for March 31, 2027.

Furthermore, the framework introduces components to support the methodology used to identify obliged entities that will be subject to the direct supervision of the new anti-money laundering regulator, with a first reference date of December 31, 2026.

Obliged entities are financial and non-financial institutions that must comply with strict legal requirements to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.

To improve the usability of its complex systems, the regulator has also released a new Glossary Usage Exploration file.

This tool provides a structured view of the glossary content, allowing users to explore concepts, definitions, and the relationships between various data points.

By increasing transparency, the file assists firms in interpreting reporting requirements and helps them conduct thorough impact assessments.

The regulator noted that the final version of this framework incorporates extensive feedback provided by industry stakeholders following the publication of a draft package on April 17, 2026.

The EBA confirmed that it might issue a targeted update, often referred to as a hotfix, by the end of September 2026 to address any critical issues that arise during the early stages of implementation.

This strategy ensures that urgent technical adjustments can be addressed promptly without the need to wait for a full release cycle.