Business events and major technology firms help Limassol weather tourism downturn

Major technology conferences, international business events and the growing presence of foreign companies in Limassol have become a vital buffer against a sharp decline in tourism this year, according to Cyprus Hoteliers Association (Pasyxe) Limassol president Christos Tsanos.

In an interview with Entrepreneurial Limassol, a periodical published by the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel), Tsanos said conference and business tourism had helped soften the impact of weaker leisure travel, while expressing cautious optimism that the market could gradually recover following the end of the regional conflict.

He explained that the improvement had come later than the industry had hoped because most visitors to Cyprus and Limassol decide on their holidays well in advance.

According to Tsanos, developments during February and March weighed heavily on the tourism sector, resulting in Limassol losing a significant share of its market before conditions began to improve.

He said the first quarter of 2026 ended with visitor numbers down by around 20 per cent compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

Tsanos added that conditions deteriorated further during April, May and June as continued uncertainty influenced travellers’ decisions.

As a result, Limassol is currently recording around 25 per cent fewer visitors and tourists than during the same period last year.

Although the situation remains difficult, he said there were encouraging signs from May onwards.

“There is still a problem,” Tsanos said.

He explained that as soon as the deterioration in market sentiment became apparent, hoteliers and tourism businesses intensified their efforts to attract conference and business travel.

“It is helping to save us to some extent,” Tsanos said.

He said the sector stepped up its presence at international exhibitions, including ITB Berlin and IMEX Frankfurt, as well as other events focused on the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions industry, while traditional leisure demand remained subdued.

Through those contacts, and in cooperation with the Limassol Tourism Development and Promotion Company, the Cyprus Hoteliers Association and other stakeholders, Limassol promoted itself as a destination ready to host international conferences and business events.

Tsanos said delegates attending conferences, corporate meetings and business missions appeared more willing to travel than families, who remained more affected by uncertainty surrounding the region.

He also highlighted the growing importance of major conferences, summits and events linked to technology, innovation and business development, saying they have become an increasingly important pillar of Limassol’s economy.

According to Tsanos, the city has successfully attracted and retained important international events that might otherwise have relocated elsewhere.

These include conferences, festivals and business gatherings connected with multinational companies and emerging sectors of the economy.

He said the benefits extend well beyond the hotel industry. Visitors attending conferences also rent cars, motorcycles and bicycles, spend time on beaches, visit the seafront and city centre, dine in restaurants and support a wide range of local businesses.

As a result, taxi drivers, transport companies, restaurants, leisure businesses and numerous other professions also benefit from conference and tourism activity, he said.

Reflecting on his previous term as president of Pasyxe Limassol, Tsanos said several objectives had been achieved, including initiatives concerning bus stops, protecting the seafront promenade and cycling path, and strengthening conference tourism.

He added that Limassol secured three to four major conferences during the previous term.

Tsanos also welcomed the operation of the city’s integrated resort and casino in western Limassol, saying its extensive conference facilities had strengthened the city’s ability to attract major international events.

He added that Pasyxe Limassol had also helped ensure that significant events remained in the city despite the risk of them relocating elsewhere.

Looking ahead, Tsanos said improving public transport throughout Limassol district should be a priority.

He argued that visitors should be able to travel just 25 to 30 kilometres from the city to experience the Troodos foothills, forests, nature trails, waterfalls and reservoirs, giving them an experience very different from the coastal resort.

According to Tsanos, the objective during his new term is to further strengthen Limassol’s growth and competitiveness through closer cooperation with all relevant stakeholders.

He also identified the illegal operation of short-term rental properties through platforms such as Airbnb as one of the industry’s biggest concerns.

Tsanos stressed that Pasyxe Limassol does not oppose the growth of alternative accommodation or tourism-related activities.

However, he said all accommodation providers should operate legally and safely.

He pointed out that hotels, restaurants and other licensed tourism businesses comply with operating permits, safety requirements, certifications and regulatory obligations, arguing that the same standards should apply to commercial operators offering accommodation through short-term rental platforms.

“Otherwise, we will become a small jungle,” Tsanos said.

He added that ensuring legality and fair competition across the sector would remain one of the main priorities during his new term.

Tsanos also drew attention to Limassol’s worsening traffic congestion, saying it increasingly affects the hospitality sector.

He explained that the city’s growth as a centre for technology companies, corporate headquarters and international businesses has significantly increased demand for transport infrastructure.

Employees, visitors and business travellers all require efficient transport, adequate parking and easy access to services on a daily basis, he said.

Finally, Tsanos pointed out that expanding public transport and making visitors more aware that buses provide a practical way to travel around the city would form an important part of the solution.