The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the primary European Union regulator and supervisor, has launched the collection of data from national authorities and officially appointed mechanisms today.

This initiative represents the first major implementation phase of the European Single Access Point, known as ESAP, a platform designed to become the definitive digital home for corporate data across the bloc.

The project requires national bodies to begin submitting both information and metadata to the regulator, which serves as a critical milestone for the platform’s planned public go-live date of July 2027.

Once fully operational, the platform will offer investors and the public free, centralised access to a vast array of financial and sustainability documents regarding various entities and their products.

The regulator intends for the platform to become a vital resource for those looking to analyse company performance without needing to navigate disparate national databases.

Over the coming 12 months, the project will focus on gathering a substantial set of EU-wide information to ensure the repository is robust before it opens to the general public.

In this initial phase, the information gathered will primarily cover requirements under the Transparency Directive, the Prospectus Regulation, and the Short-selling Regulation.

These regulations cover essential disclosures, such as periodic financial reports, information on public offerings of securities, and details regarding positions taken by investors who bet on a fall in a company’s share price.

The scope of information available on the platform is set to expand significantly in the coming years, as dictated by existing legislation and future EU mandates.

By centralising this data, the project aims to reduce the burden on market participants and improve the overall transparency of the European capital markets.