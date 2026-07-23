This weekend, local festivals celebrate local produce. Watermelon, potato and koupepi dishes are coming to rural villages while film nights, concerts and exhibitions continue throughout the island. Here’s what to do in the last weekend of July!

Cinema

Film lovers have plenty to look forward to this weekend, wherever they are on the island. The Community Council of Mandria puts together a Movie Night by the beach on Saturday, screening the comedy Palm Springs at 8.30pm with free entry.

On another coast, the Protaras Summer Film Festival enters its final stretch this weekend and to finish off this edition with a bang, it is showing four blockbuster films. Taking over the big screen on the main Protaras Avenue are the films The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at 8pm and Supergirl at 10pm on Saturday, and Moana at 8pm and Anaconda at 10pm on Sunday.

Those in Paphos, can catch a screening of American Beauty on Friday, July 24 as part of Kimonos Art Centre’s Garden Screenings at Attikon.

Music

The music choices of this weekend are diverse and span across the country. In the mountain village of Odou, Symeon Winery hosts musician Eleni Era for a special live performance this Friday evening. Her set begins at 8pm with an €18 ticket fee, which includes a drink.

The ‘Endless Night’ concert takes place at the Archaeological Site of Kiti this July 24 as part of the 41st Larnaca Festival. The renowned Mikis Theodorakis Popular Orchestra pays tribute to the music of the Greek composer, set to the poetry of the two Greek Nobel-Prize winning poets Odyssea Elyti and Giorgos Seferis.

By the seaside, NAVA in Protaras welcomes Eurovision pop icon Akylas as he brings his Press Start Tour to Cyprus this Saturday. His one-night-only performance is bound to be an exciting addition to the island’s nightlife scene, with the star performing his hit song ‘Ferto’ as well as new releases.

In the district of Nicosia, the popular Greek pop-rock band Mple performs at the Lympia Amphitheatre this Saturday as part of the seasonal concerts by ARK Summer Production. The upcoming concert will feature the band’s iconic songs from the decades-long career and summer favourites.

Further up, away from cities and beaches, the Summer Music Festival 2026 – Kato Amiantos hosts a tribute to Greek songs on July 25 and an opera night on July 26. Invited local musicians will take the floor of the Forest Theatre in the cool mountains of Kato Amiantos for an intimate concert surrounded by the sounds of nature.

Festivals

On the festival front, there are many exciting options this weekend for all tastes and preferences. First up is the Windcraft Music Fest, which brings Balkan beats, swingy jazz and trumpet sounds to the village of Katydata this July 24, 25 and 26.

The evening concerts are nestled in between a morning programme of musical and crafty workshops and the anticipated late-night jam that somehow bursts each night after the concerts.

Avdimou hosts the Koupepi Festival 2026 this July 24, featuring not only food and drink stands and live entertainment but its distinctive eight-meter-long stuffed vine leaf!

The Watermelon Festival in Akaki is also on this weekend, on July 25. There, you will find plenty of fresh watermelons, of course, spoon sweets of the fruit, refreshing cocktails and bites all inspired by the summer fruit, as well as other food options and live music.

Another village festival takes place and celebrates local produce. The 12th Pancyprian Potato Festival will fill the Avgorou Municipal Stadium with potato-based recipes, produce stands, as well as an exhibition on potato agriculture. Plus, music, drinks and meals will keep festival-goers fed, inspired and happy.

Other village festivities happening this weekend include the Vouni Street Food Festival on July 25, the Festival Zimariou in Chandria on July 25 and 26, and the Wine Me Not – Mini Wine Festival in Pelendri by Tsiakkas Winery on July 26.

Exhibitions

Two new exhibitions open this weekend in Paphos.

Alexandra Pambouka presents her showcase ‘Oti thimomaste menei’ on Agiou Kendea 4 street, which will run from July 25 to August 27.

And, lastly, Almyra Hotel continues its collaboration with isnotgallery and presents another co-organised exhibition featuring a group of artists. Temporary Forever opens this July 5 at 8.30pm and will remain open until September 6.

Mandria Movie Night

Film screening of Palm Springs comedy. By the Community Council of Mandria. July 26. Mandria beach, Paphos district. 8.30pm. Free admission

Protaras Summer Film Festival

Annual film festival with outdoor screenings for all ages. Until July 26. Municipal Events Square of Protaras. www.psff.cy

Eleni Era

Live music and wine. July 24. Symeon Winery, Odou village. 8pm. €18 includes one drink. Tel: 96-653002

Endless Night

Concert by the Mikis Theodorakis Popular Orchestra, as part of the 41st Larnaca Festival. July 24. Archaeological Site of Kiti, Larnaca. 9pm. €25. www.ticketmaster.cy

Akylas – Press Start Tour

Live performance in Cyprus as part of his summer tour. July 25. NAVA Seaside, Protaras. 9pm. Tel: 22-777744. www.navaseaside.com, www.ticketmaster.cy

ARK Summer Production

Mple. July 25. Paschalis. July 30. Dani Gambino. July 31. Lympia Amphitheatre, Nicosia district. https://downtownnicosia.live/buy-tickets/. Tel: 99-810011

Summer Music Festival 2026 – Kato Amiantos

12 music nights from jazz and opera to rock, cinema and chamber music. Curated by Manolis Neophytou July 25-26. Forest Theatre, Kato Amiantos Forest. 8pm. Tel: 99-833944. Some presales available on SoldOut Tickets

12th Windcraft Music Fest

Three-day music festival with concerts from global and local artists, workshops, installations, exhibitions and more. July 24-26. Katydata village, Nicosia district. www.windcraftmusicfest.com

Koupepi Festival 2026

Traditional village festival celebrating stuffed vine leaves. July 24. Avdimou Youth Multicentre, Limassol district. 8pm. Free entrance. Tel: 25-222034

Watermelon Festival

Annual summer festival with food, drinks, art and music. July 25. Village square, Akaki. 8.30pm. €20 including food. Tel: 99-495064

12th Pancyprian Potato Festival

Annual summer festival with food, potato exhibition, produce stands, market, drinks and live music. July 25. Avgorou Municipal Stadium, Famagusta district. 6pm. €5. Tel: 99-457014. www.facebook.com/patatafestcy. [email protected]

Wine Me Not – Mini Wine Festival

Wine tastes, Cypriot street food, wine tours, DJs, crafts and more. July 26. Tsiakkas Winery, Pelendri village. 2pm-8pm. €20. Free for children under 18. www.tsiakkaswinery.com/events

Summer in Vouni

Vouni Street Food Festival. July 25. Theatre performance. August 1. Paizei party sto Vouni Vol 4. August 8. Music and bingo. August 14-15. Live music. August 16. Palouze festival. September 20. Vouni village, Limassol district. Free entrance. www.vouni.org

Festival Zimariou Chandria

Traditional pasta, bread and dough festival with food, performances and demonstrations. July 25-26. Courtyard of the church of Archangel Michael, Chandria village, Limassol district. Saturday: 3pm-11pm. Sunday: 11am-6pm. Tel: 99-627526

Oti Thimomaste Menei

Alexandra Pambouka’s exhibition. July 25 – August 27. Agiou Kendea 4 Street, Paphos. Monday: 6.30pm-8pm or by appointment.

Temporary Forever

Group exhibition by Almyra Hotel and isnotgallery. July 25-Septeber 6. Almyra Hotel, Paphos. Opening night: 8.30pm. Tel: 99-569498, 26-888700. www.isnotgallery.com, www.almyra.com