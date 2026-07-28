Police released photographs on Tuesday of individuals wanted in connection with the violence that erupted before the July 23 Uefa Conference League match between AEK Larnaca and Beitar Jerusalem at the AEK Arena in Larnaca.

The authorities appealed to anyone who can identify or locate the men to contact the Larnaca CID on 24-804-060, the nearest police station or the Citizen’s Line on 1460.

The disturbances broke out before kick-off outside the stadium, where police said supporters from both AEK Larnaca and Beitar Jerusalem became involved in clashes.

Officers intervened to prevent the violence from escalating, deploying the anti-riot water cannon vehicle ‘Aiantas’ (Ajax) and increasing the police presence around the stadium.

Despite the disorder, the situation was brought under control, and the match went ahead as scheduled.

According to police, a group of Beitar Jerusalem supporters moved towards a nearby parking area, where they came into contact with AEK supporters and fighting broke out.

The clashes followed earlier tensions involving Beitar Jerusalem supporters near the Larnaca port roundabout, where police intervened and deployed smoke bombs to disperse the crowd.

A video published by an Israeli news website reportedly shows a group of football fans kicking and carrying a Beitar Jerusalem supporter while he lay on the ground.

“There was an incident between fans of the two teams before the beginning of the match outside the stadium,” police said.

An Israeli football fan was fined €1,200 on July 24 after pleading guilty to offences arising from the clashes.

The 24-year-old appeared before Larnaca district court, admitted participating in the violence and paid the fine immediately.

The disorder also affected bystanders, including a South Korean tourist couple whose rental car was damaged during the clashes.

“Before the match, violent clashes erupted between fan groups near the stadium. Our legally parked rental vehicle became a victim of random vandalism during the riot,” the couple said on July 24.

After filing a report with police in Larnaca, the couple said they were now facing substantial repair costs for the rental vehicle. They added that the incident highlighted the risks to bystanders during football-related violence, saying it was concerning that tourists could suffer damage and financial loss despite having no involvement in the disturbances.

Police said the investigation is continuing as officers seek to establish the full circumstances of the disturbances and identify any additional suspects through video footage and witness testimony.