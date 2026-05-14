Cypriot startup ecosystem momentum builds heading into summer

By Dionysis Partsinevelos

The first four months of 2026 have seen seven Cyprus-based startups close funding rounds, bringing the total disclosed capital raised to over €12 million.

The deals span five sectors, including artificial intelligence, robotics, property technology, financial technology and mobile gaming. Investors participating in the rounds come from Cyprus, Greece, Latvia and Eastern Europe.

As the ecosystem heads into summer, one of the largest startup events in the region is taking place from the 21st to the 22nd of May, where the Doers Summit is set to bring over 10,000 founders, investors and operators to Limassol later this month.

These are the 7 startups that raised capital so far in 2026

Aina raised $1,000,000 (approximately €854,000) in a seed round in January 2026, backed by private angel investors. The Limassol-based company has developed an AI-powered hiring platform that automates the recruitment process for both employers and candidates, handling interviews, screening and coaching. The company reports over 2,000 interviews conducted, more than 300 roles filled, and a 100 per cent probation success rate to date. The company was founded by Natallia Mikhnovets, who previously held senior HR roles at scale.

Naoma raised $440,000 (approximately €376,000) in a pre-seed round in January 2026, led by ULTRA.VC with participation from Sparkle Ventures and a group of angel investors. The Nicosia-based startup has built an AI video sales agent that delivers live, personalised product demonstrations directly inside a client’s software environment, without requiring a scheduled call. Co-founder Dmitry Zakharov previously served as Head of SMB Sales at PandaDoc.

Autonomics closed a $1,000,000 (approximately €854,000) bridge round in March 2026, led by Kinisis Ventures through its KV Fund II, alongside existing strategic investor ASBISc Enterprises. The company manufactures autonomous cleaning robots for indoor, outdoor and hybrid industrial environments and has developed SPARC, a proprietary fleet orchestration platform for facilities management operators. Its robots are already deployed at the Four Seasons Astir Palace hotel in Athens.

Resitech received €640,000 through a minority stake acquisition in March 2026. Athens-listed fintech group Qualco, which listed on the Athens Stock Exchange in May 2025 at a market capitalisation of approximately €400 million, acquired a 34 per cent stake in the Nicosia-based company. The transaction was structured as a combination of fresh capital and secondary share purchase. Resitech operates a B2B real estate data and property analytics platform across Cyprus and Greece.

Moving Doors raised $6,000,000 (approximately €5,124,000) in April 2026 in the largest single round of the year. Greek private equity fund Golden Age Capital, which manages over €200 million in assets, acquired a majority stake in the Limassol-based proptech company. Moving Doors manages more than 500 fully serviced apartments across Cyprus, Athens and Dubai through its proprietary property management platform. Golden Age Capital has positioned the acquisition as the first step in a buy-and-build strategy targeting Europe’s living sector, with a stated target of 3,500 units under management.

INXY raised $4,000,000 (approximately €3,416,000) in April 2026 as an extension of its seed round, again led by Flashpoint. The raise brings total seed funding for the company to $7 million. INXY is an EU-authorised payment platform that provides stablecoin and crypto-to-fiat infrastructure for businesses requiring cross-border payment capabilities, including advertising networks, gaming companies and software-as-a-service platforms. The company holds a Virtual Asset Service Provider licence in Poland and operates offices in Cyprus and Warsaw. Founder and CEO Ruslan Zholik has stated that demand for stablecoin payment infrastructure grew fivefold in 2026 compared to the previous year.

Soloband Games closed a Series A round of undisclosed size in April 2026, backed by Zubr Capital, the Limassol-headquartered growth equity firm managing $250 million across a portfolio of 30 technology companies. The studio’s flagship mobile title, World Tour Merge, has surpassed one million downloads and holds a 4.8 player rating. The team of 25 includes veterans from major mobile game studios Playrix and Melsoft.