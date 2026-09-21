A new chapter is opening for women’s football in the Paphos district with the official launch of Peyia-Akamas Ladies FC, a new professional women’s football club that will compete in the Cyprus Women’s First Division Championship.

With Peyia and Akamas at the heart of its identity, the new team has been established with the aim of developing into a modern, competitive and sustainable sporting organisation, while also providing meaningful development opportunities for female footballers from Peyia, the Municipality of Akamas and the wider Paphos district.

Peyia-Akamas Ladies FC will be based at Peyia Municipal Stadium in the Municipality of Akamas, strengthening the team’s connection with the community it represents and creating a new hub for the development of women’s football in the area.

The club’s first historic competitive season begins on October 3, 2026, when Peyia-Akamas Ladies FC will welcome APOEL Ladies FC to Peyia Municipal Stadium for the first official match in the club’s history.

A football structure built for the long term

Leading the new venture is Charis Arkadiou, President & Football Director of Peyia-Akamas Ladies FC, who brings many years of experience in the management of football organisations, academy development, the creation of player pathways and sporting strategy.

He holds a BA in Business and Insurance from London Metropolitan University. His previous experience includes the restructuring of Peyia 2014 FC, winning the league title and securing promotion from the Third Division to the Second Division, as well as establishing an academy from the ground up with more than 170 registered young footballers.

Today, he oversees the football development of approximately 250 children through an organised framework focused on coaching development, player progression and long-term planning.

The same philosophy lies at the heart of Peyia-Akamas Ladies FC: creating a club with structure and longevity, where sporting success is linked to the development of its players and the creation of genuine opportunities for the next generation.

James Thomas at the helm

James Thomas takes charge of the new team, bringing more than 20 years of experience in professional football, international teams and the development of high-level female footballers.

He holds the UEFA A Licence, UEFA Elite Youth Licence and FA Talent ID Level 3 qualifications. During his career, he has served as Head Coach of the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s National Team and as an assistant coach with the Wales women’s national teams.

At club level, he has held key positions with Bristol City Women and Newcastle United Women, while also maintaining an active role in coach education through programmes such as Elite Soccer Coaching and the English FA Women’s Coach Development Programme.

His appointment reflects Peyia-Akamas Ladies FC’s intention to operate to high professional standards from day one, with a particular emphasis on the sporting and individual development of its players.

“I am particularly excited to be joining Peyia-Akamas Ladies FC. This is a club with genuine ambitions and I look forward to creating an environment in which every footballer and every member of the organisation can feel truly proud of what we will achieve together,” said Thomas.

Building the future of women’s football

Peyia-Akamas Ladies FC’s playing squad has already been completed and the official presentation of the players will take place in due course.

However, the club’s ambitions extend beyond its first competitive season. Its long-term objective is to establish a recognised centre for the development of women’s football, giving female players from the area the opportunity to develop, compete at a high level and represent their community.

The presence of a First Division team based at Peyia Municipal Stadium also creates a new focal point for girls and young female footballers in the Municipality of Akamas and the wider Paphos district, as well as a new opportunity to strengthen the connection between women’s football and the local community.

On October 3, 2026, against APOEL Ladies FC, the first official page of this new journey will be written.

With experienced technical leadership, an ambitious squad and a clear long-term strategy, Peyia-Akamas Ladies FC is ready to represent Peyia, the Municipality of Akamas and Paphos in the top tier of Cypriot women’s football.

Peyia-Akamas Ladies FC extends its warmest thanks to the Municipality of Akamas for its practical support of this new venture through the provision, free of charge, of its sports facilities for the team’s training sessions and official matches. This valuable contribution is an important source of support for the club’s efforts and highlights the importance of cooperation between local government and sporting organisations in developing women’s football and creating new opportunities for female athletes in the area.

The ambition is clear. The journey starts now.

Peyia-Akamas Ladies FC

With pride, we represent Peyia. With pride, we represent the Municipality of Akamas. With pride, we represent Paphos.

The future of women’s football starts today.