The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) has accepted the listing of €50 million worth of new 13-week Republic of Cyprus government bills, with trading due to begin on Friday, August 28, 2026.

The CSE said it had accepted the admission of 50,000 government bills from the eighth series of the 2026 issue, each with a nominal value of €1,000.

The securities have a total nominal value of €50 million and will run from August 28 to November 27, 2026.

The bills resulted from an auction held on August 24, 2026, the exchanged stated.

The CSE said it had also accepted the simultaneous registration of the bills with the Central Depository and Central Registry, in accordance with the relevant provisions of Cyprus’ legislation governing securities and the stock exchange.

The issue date of the government bills is August 28, 2026, the announcement added.

The securities will be admitted to the bonds market of the CSE’s regulated market, where they will trade under the code TB13H26.

Their unique International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) is CY0241500814.

The newly issued bills do not carry an interest rate, the exchange clarified.

Trading in the securities will begin on Friday, August 28, the same day as their issue.

The CSE’s decision to admit the bills follows the auction conducted by the Republic of Cyprus on August 24 and allows the securities to enter the exchange’s regulated market from the date of issue.