The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has announced that the Trade Ministry has opened applications for a €1.7 million grant scheme supporting local businesses participating in international trade fairs throughout 2027.

The De Minimis sponsorship scheme provides financial backing for Cypriot enterprises to exhibit at commercial fairs abroad where the ministry participates with an official state pavilion.

Funding is targeted at businesses active in the manufacturing and marketing of industrial and agricultural products, as well as related service sector branches.

The overarching objective of the government initiative is to boost the outward orientation of Cypriot production and commercial firms, helping them penetrate foreign markets and increase national export volumes.

Interested companies can submit their applications until September 18, 2026.

The government sponsorship package covers four major international trade fairs scheduled across Europe and the Middle East during 2027.

Participation is slated for Fruit Logistica in Berlin, Germany, from February 3, 2027, to February 5, 2027, focusing on fresh fruit and vegetables.

The scheme also encompasses ProWein in Düsseldorf, Germany, running from March 7, 2027, to March 9, 2027, for the wine and spirits sector.

Food and beverage producers can seek funding for Gulfood in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, held from March 15, 2027, to March 19, 2027.

The final listed event is the Anuga food and beverage fair in Cologne, Germany, taking place from October 9, 2027, to October 13, 2027.

Ministry officials noted that publication of the announcement does not constitute a binding commitment if participation is cancelled due to insufficient applicant numbers or budget approval delays.

Information guides and application forms have been made available on the official trade service website under the state pavilion grant scheme section.

Local businesses seeking further details can contact ministry officers directly through designated telephone lines: 22-867268, 22-867192, and 22-867209.