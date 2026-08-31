The U.S. Senate is set to hold a final vote on the Clarity Act on September 15, 2026; if passed, the bill would formally establish XRP’s status as a commodity at the federal level, completely eliminating any remaining regulatory risk.

This permanent legal certainty is expected to drive widespread adoption by major banks, custodians, and asset managers, unlocking significant ETF capital inflows and potentially providing a substantial boost to the price of XRP.

Assuming an initial influx of institutional capital, the price of XRP could rapidly rebound to the $1.50–$2.80 range; if coupled with upward momentum across the broader crypto market and aggressive ETF capital accumulation, the price could accelerate to break through $5.00 or even higher.

However, this is only a positive outlook for the passage of the Clarity Act. Everything depends on the final vote on September 15. Market price volatility remains high. How can XRP holders change their single speculative strategy of “buying low and selling high” and maximize asset utilization to maximize profits?

A new choice for XRP holders and a brand-new investment strategy: the EiCrypto computing power platform, offering the chance to earn over $8,200 in daily returns.

The EiCrypto platform, centered on the integration of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, has launched new mining contract solutions based on cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, XRP, and Ethereum. These solutions aim to help users move beyond “buy low, sell high” speculative strategies; through diversified mechanisms, they enable users to effectively enhance asset utilization while retaining the potential for asset appreciation, thereby establishing a legitimate cryptocurrency ecosystem for investors.

The EiCrypto computing platform operates with leading technologies that are low-risk, convenient, efficient, and intelligent. Users can directly access powerful computing capabilities without purchasing or maintaining physical hardware. By participating in mining contracts using cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and USDT, users can enjoy automated system-tracked earnings.

Join EiCrypto in just four steps to quickly start earning mining profits

Register an account: Click here to sign up and receive a $15 new-user bonus.

Deposit Methods: EiCrypto supports a wide range of mainstream cryptocurrencies, including BTC, USDT, ETH, USDC, XRP, SOL, BNB, DOGE, and more.

Contract Selection: EiCrypto offers a variety of tailored contract plans designed to meet the diverse needs of users worldwide; simply select the product that suits you best and start your mining journey with a single click.

Contract Activation: Once the contract is activated, earnings are automatically settled to your account after 24 hours. You are free to withdraw your profits or reinvest them—compounding your investment is one of the most effective ways to achieve rapid asset growth.

Popular mining solutions:

Novice Contract Plan: $100 — 2-day term — Total return approx. $108

Basic Contract Plan: $600 — 5-day term — Total return approx. $639

Basic Contract Plan: $1,200 — 10-day term — Total return approx. $1,362

Stable Contract Plan: $5,000 — 20-day term — Total return approx. $6,480

Stable Contract Plan: $11,000 — 25-day term — Total return approx. $15,812

Stable Contract Plan: $24,000 — 30-day term — Total return approx. $38,040

Reasons to Choose EiCrypto

1. Zero-barrier operation: The platform features a user-friendly interface, allowing even cryptocurrency beginners to navigate it with ease.

2. Professionalism and security: Offline cold wallet storage combined with security protections from McAfee® and Cloudflare® ensures the safety of your funds and information.

3. Round-the-clock support: The platform is backed by an experienced IT team and a 24/7 real-time customer service team, ensuring that user issues are resolved promptly.

4. Convenient deposits and withdrawals: Supports settlement in a wide range of popular cryptocurrencies—such as USDT-TRC20, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, BNB, USDT-ERC20, BCH, DOGE, SOL (Solana), and XRP—offering flexible deposit and withdrawal options.

5. Legitimate operations: Established in the UK in 2019, EiCrypto is a global computing power service platform regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

In conclusion

Federal Reserve master accounts, full banking licenses, large-scale banking adoption, asset tokenization, and digital currency systems—all these factors driving up crypto market prices hinge on the successful passage of the Clarity Act.

The EiCrypto computing platform is using a brand-new business model and technical architecture to provide users with a sustainable investment strategy. Only by minimizing risks, reasonably avoiding market price fluctuations, and improving asset utilization can users generate a continuous stream of cash flow.

Whether you are new to the cryptocurrency market or an experienced crypto enthusiast

Take 5 minutes to visit the official website.：www.eicrypto.com

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).