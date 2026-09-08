“The continued occupation of part of Cyprus and rapidly evolving developments in the region require constant vigilance and make the operational readiness of the National Guard on land, at sea and in the air a top priority,” National Guard chief Lieutenant General Emmanouel Theodorou said on Tuesday.

In an event marking the patron saint of the Republic’s armed forces, Theodorou said the National Guard was changing and modernising, adopting new technologies and incorporating modern procedures to become more flexible and effective.

Through continuous training, daily activities and high-level cooperation with friendly countries, he said, the National Guard continued to serve as “the pillar of our people’s security and the guarantor of stability in the region”.

Referring to the continued occupation, Theodorou said the National Guard remained at the country’s “national ramparts” in defence of its land.

Fully aware of its mission, he added, it would remain constantly prepared “until justice and legality are restored in our semi-occupied homeland”.

Theodorou also described Tuesday as a day of celebration for National Guard personnel who, through their commitment to duty and dedication to their mission, had earned the trust of the Cypriot people.

He also addressed the island’s conscripts, describing them as “the present and the future” of Cyprus.

The official celebration of the Republic’s Armed Forces Day was held on Tuesday with a service at the Apostle Varnavas Cathedral.

Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas, MPs, Theodorou, acting defence ministry permanent secretary Stelios Kountouris and the National Guard leadership attended, alongside representatives of state services and local authorities, as well as retired officers and non-commissioned officers who had served in the National Guard.