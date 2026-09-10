Electric scooter injuries have risen sharply despite thousands of complaints over their use, with MPs calling for stronger enforcement and changes to existing rules during the House transport committee on Thursday.

Police told MPs that two e-scooter injury incidents were recorded in 2024, with the figure then rising to 15 last year, six of them serious.

So far this year, police have recorded nine incidents, including two deaths and four serious injuries, with nine of all the incidents since 2024 involving minors.

Citations have also risen from 2,499 in 2024 to 2,766 in 2025.

This year, police have already issued some 5,141 citations, most involving scooters being used in prohibited areas, such as pedestrian pavements.

MPs broadly supported the continued use of electric scooters but said stricter enforcement was needed.

They also drew attention to the lack of suitable bike lanes and infrastructure, while pointing out that drivers can face problems obtaining compensation after accidents involving scooters.

A public works department representative acknowledged that existing roads were not well suited for electric scooters.

However, he said it was impossible to provide cycling infrastructure everywhere.

“To make this possible you have to remove space from the roads, from the parking lots and enter the neighbourhoods,” he said, referring to the uproar caused when but one cycling lane was established in Limassol.

The transport ministry also confirmed that a draft decree allowing scooters to be impounded for between 30 and 90 days has been prepared and is now in public consultation before being sent to the legal service.

The measures would cover offences including riding on pedestrian pavements, use by minors under 17 and the use of scooters capable of exceeding 25km/h.

Under the proposed system, owners would be able to pay an out of court fine and collect their scooter after the impoundment period.

If the fine is not paid, the scooter would remain impounded until court proceedings begin.

Diko MP Chrysanthos Savvides said he had also prepared a bill proposing criminal proceedings and fines for minors under 17 who are caught riding electric scooters.

The proposal would also provide for criminal prosecution of their parents.

The current rules allow electric scooters only on roads with speed limits of up to 30km/h and on cycle paths.

Public works department engineer Haris Christodoulou has said this significantly limits where scooters can legally be used in the city, where most roads have a 50km/h limit.

Nicosia municipality is meanwhile expanding 30km/h zones and plans to create more than 100 designated scooter parking spaces.

Mayor Charalambos Prountzos has said the spaces are intended to prevent scooters from being left in public areas and obstructing pedestrians.

The government introduced stricter rules earlier this year, raising the minimum age for riding an e scooter to 17 and increasing the speed threshold for penalties from 20km/h to 25km/h.

Police have continued enforcement campaigns, with more than 1,000 charges filed during two campaigns in recent weeks.

The measures included failing to wear helmets and failing to wear required high visibility clothing.