The State Health Services Organisation (OKYPY) announces that the renovation of Makarios Hospital is continuing, with projects aimed at the ongoing improvement of infrastructure and patient care conditions.

The upgrade is part of an ongoing effort to modernise the facility, with projects being implemented based on needs arising from daily operations and the provision of care.

As part of this effort, works to establish the new Paediatric Surgery Department have been completed, while they continue in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, the Paediatric Accident and Emergency Department, the Obstetrics Departments, the Paediatric Wards and the Thalassaemia Centre.

The upgrade effort is not solely about creating new spaces and infrastructure. Above all, it is about creating better conditions for the provision of care. For this reason, every major change takes time.

OKYPY’s aim is to create an environment that responds to the needs of children, mothers and their families, while also enhancing their day-to-day care experience.

Every project forms part of a broader effort to create a more modern, more functional and more human-centred care environment, with people at its heart and a focus on the continuous improvement of healthcare services. This effort is continuing consistently, with the aim of ensuring that infrastructure makes a meaningful contribution to the quality of care and responds to the needs of every individual.

Every day, for every person.