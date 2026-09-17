The new paediatric surgery department at Makarios hospital has been completed, according to the state health services (Okypy) on Thursday.

Ongoing works include improvements to the neonatal intensive care unit, children’s intensive care unit, maternity and paediatric wards and the thalassemia centre.

Okypy said the projects are part of its wider effort to modernise hospital infrastructure and improve care conditions.

The organisation said the upgrades are designed to meet the needs of children and their families, while improving their daily experience and the quality of care provided.