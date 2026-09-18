Cyprus has been Europe’s default answer for a warm-climate property investment for decades, but rising prices and a shrinking pool of well-located coastal land have pushed some buyers to look further afield. Phuket, Thailand’s largest island, has become one of the more visible alternatives, and buyers comparing the two markets can browse current villas for sale in Phuket alongside listings from Cyprus’s own coastal towns to see how far a similar budget stretches.

Foreign ownership works differently than in Cyprus

Thailand does not allow foreigners to own land outright, which is the starting point for any comparison with Cyprus, where EU nationals can typically buy land freehold. In Thailand, a foreign buyer can hold a condominium unit freehold, provided the building’s foreign quota – capped at 49% of total floor area – hasn’t already been reached. For a villa, ownership normally runs through a long-term leasehold structure, registered at the Land Department in blocks of up to 30 years and renewable by private contract. It’s a different legal framework, but a well-established one, with a mature industry of developers and agents who work with it daily.

Phuket’s villa market has matured considerably

Phuket’s reputation used to rest almost entirely on tourism, but its residential property market has grown into something more substantial. The island now has a wide range of villa developments aimed specifically at long-term residents and investors rather than short-stay holidaymakers, with international schools, private hospitals, and a functioning expat community concentrated around areas like Bang Tao, Laguna, and Kamala. That infrastructure is part of what separates a serious property market from a purely tourist one, and it’s a distinction European buyers evaluating Phuket for the first time tend to ask about early.

Pricing still compares favourably to the Mediterranean

Per-square-metre pricing for villas in Phuket generally sits below comparable coastal properties in Cyprus, particularly in Limassol or Paphos’s more established beachfront areas, though the gap varies significantly depending on the specific location, developer, and build quality on both sides of the comparison. Buyers should treat any general figure as a starting point for their own research rather than a fixed benchmark. What tends to hold more consistently is the difference in land cost itself, since Cyprus’s limited coastal land supply has pushed prices upward in a way Thailand’s larger, less saturated island market hasn’t yet fully replicated.

Rental demand follows a different pattern

Phuket’s rental market is built around a mix of tourism and long-stay residents rather than the more seasonal pattern common in parts of Cyprus. International arrivals to the island have remained strong, supporting both short-term holiday rentals and longer leases to remote workers and retirees who split their time between countries. Buyers evaluating a purchase for rental income should look closely at a specific project’s occupancy history and management structure – hotel-branded rental pools work differently from independent letting – rather than relying on general island-wide figures, which can vary widely between beachfront and inland developments.

The practical differences are real, not cosmetic

Visa arrangements are one of the clearest differences between the two markets. Cyprus offers EU citizens freedom of movement and various residency routes for non-EU buyers, while Thailand requires foreign residents to hold an appropriate visa category, commonly a retirement visa for those over 50, renewed annually. Buyers are also purchasing in Thai baht rather than euros, which introduces currency exposure that should factor into long-term financial planning rather than being treated as a fixed conversion. The flight time from Europe is longer too – a genuine trade-off for anyone weighing regular travel back and forth against the cost advantages Phuket offers.

The bottom line

Phuket isn’t a direct substitute for a Mediterranean property, and it shouldn’t be evaluated as one. It comes with a different legal system, a different currency, and a longer journey from most of Europe. What it offers in exchange is a villa market that has matured well beyond its tourist-town origins, pricing that still compares favourably to established Mediterranean destinations, and an island large enough that supply constraints haven’t yet pushed prices to Cyprus-level highs. For European investors who’ve watched their own coastline become increasingly expensive, it’s a market worth putting on the comparison table rather than dismissing on distance alone.

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