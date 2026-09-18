When an Old School RuneScape player pays someone to train a skill or finish a quest, the thing they are paying for is time. Somebody else’s hours at the keyboard, on their account, doing a part of the game they would rather skip. For its harder combat challenges, they are paying for experience too.

Old School RuneScape, usually shortened to OSRS, is an online fantasy game built around long-term character progression. Players train skills, complete quests and earn equipment through increasingly demanding challenges. The Fire Cape requires surviving 63 waves of enemies in the Fight Caves, ending with a boss called Jad. The Infernal Cape takes 69 waves in the tougher Inferno. Die before finishing, and the next attempt starts from the beginning.

For some players, learning those fights is the attraction. Others want the reward so they can move on to another part of the game. Account services cater to that second group.

One provider, TonsOfXP, operates from Lithuania and reports more than 15,000 completed orders. Its Trustpilot profile holds a 4.9 out of 5 rating from 666 reviews as of September 2026. Behind those figures is a fairly specific arrangement: agree on a job, have a trainer play it by hand, and follow the work through a private screenshot feed.

A job on an account you already have

An order might cover training a skill to a target level, completing a list of quests or defeating a boss a set number of times. TonsOfXP also handles raids, capes, minigame rewards and gathering supplies for Ironman accounts, which have restrictions on trading with other players.

The account’s starting point matters. Combat levels and equipment affect what a trainer can do, while a quest order may need particular skills or supplies before work begins. Some players deliberately keep their Defence level low as part of a specialised account build. Raising it would spoil the account they are trying to develop, so those restrictions belong in the order conversation.

Starting prices include $6 for a Fire Cape and $55 for an Infernal Cape on a main account. These are entry prices, with the final quote depending on the selected options and account setup. Skill training is priced for the requested progression; boss orders can be priced per kill.

Website checkout leads to live chat, where the team confirms the details and final price before payment. Bank access is discussed there too. A prepared Fire Cape inventory can be enough without the bank PIN. A quest bundle may require banking repeatedly to change equipment and collect items.

Who picks up the order

According to TonsOfXP, customers commonly ask when the work can start. Most orders begin within an hour once payment is complete and the account is ready. Longer jobs then continue across multiple sessions.

Trainers go through a vetting process before joining the team. They choose jobs themselves, with the requirement that they have expertise in the work they accept. Each order is played manually, using the RuneLite game client, without automation.

Normally, the same trainer handles the job from start to finish. If they become unavailable, the company usually reassigns it and tells the customer. Support stays with the same team, so a change of trainer does not mean finding another provider or arranging a new purchase.

Two ways to hand over the controls

A conventional order involves giving the trainer login access. The alternative is Parsec, a remote desktop application offered on almost every TonsOfXP service. The customer signs into RuneScape on their own computer, then allows the trainer to connect and play there. No game password needs to change hands, and the customer can watch directly on their own screen.

That arrangement needs an available computer and a reliable connection. The PC must remain on while the trainer plays, and using the same desktop for other tasks can interrupt the session. An additional charge may apply to the remote option.

Before connecting, customers should close private files and unrelated applications, and learn how to disconnect the guest. Watching someone play on your computer still means giving them control during the session.

Seeing the work as it happens

Customers receive a private live screenshot feed, refreshed roughly every three seconds while the trainer plays. It is a sequence of screenshots rather than continuous video, but it lets someone look in on the account without asking for another progress report.

Private Discord notifications cover level-ups and completed quests, with loot tracking available for bossing orders. A customer waiting for several quests can follow the completions as they arrive; someone ordering a longer training job can check the levels between sessions.

What happens after a failed attempt

Combat orders bring a different uncertainty: a trainer can start promptly and still fail an attempt. TonsOfXP retries failed Fire Cape, Infernal Cape and Dizana’s Quiver attempts at no extra cost. The customer does not pay for the same service again because a run ended early.

If the company cannot finish an order, it refunds the unfinished portion. That is distinct from a retry: one means another attempt at the agreed result; the other returns payment for work that cannot be delivered.

There is also an account risk that those policies do not remove. Jagex prohibits paying someone to play your account, and breaking its rules can lead to a ban. Manual play, tracking and remote access do not make an order exempt.

For someone ordering a Fire Cape, the purchase ends with a piece of equipment. Its value comes afterwards, when they log in, equip it and head off to whatever they wanted to do next. The trainer has finished a job. The player still has a game to play.

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