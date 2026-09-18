The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) announced on Friday the listing of 3,542,466 additional ordinary shares of Globalwealth Group Plc on its market.

The decision was approved in accordance with Article 58(1) of the Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange Law, covering shares with a nominal value of €0.001 each.

The stock exchange confirmed the simultaneous insertion of the new shares into the Central Depository and Central Registry of the CSE under Articles 10(1) and 10(3) of the corresponding registry legislation.

The new equity was issued and allocated as consideration for the acquisition of 40,718 ordinary shares in Wealthyhood Ltd.

The additional shares will be fully integrated into the company’s existing listed share capital, increasing the total issued capital to 105,436,963 shares.

Trading of the newly issued ordinary shares is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.