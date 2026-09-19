The Office of the Commissioner for State Aid Control and the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) discussed strengthening their institutional cooperation during a meeting held earlier this week.

The meeting between State Aid Control Commissioner Stella Michaelidou and RIF board chairman Demetris Skourides focused on establishing a more structured framework for cooperation, including regular communication and the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

The proposed framework builds on existing cooperation between the two bodies, including assessments, opinions and decisions issued by the office concerning RIF schemes and programmes.

The two sides also stressed the importance of consulting the office before new RIF schemes and programmes are finalised.

Early consideration of state aid issues could identify potential difficulties sooner, reduce the need for subsequent changes and speed up implementation, according to the commissioner’s office.

The meeting also examined greater use of the General Block Exemption Regulation (GBER), particularly when designing support schemes for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Proper application of the regulation could simplify procedures and speed up the implementation of compatible state aid measures, the office said.

The two sides also discussed the use of artificial intelligence in public administration to increase productivity, process information more quickly and assist public officials in carrying out their duties.

The discussions included RIF’s “AI in Government” programme, while stressing that AI tools should be used safely and responsibly, with confidential and personal data protected and human oversight and final judgement maintained.

Targeted training for RIF officials on state aid and related issues was also discussed.

The meeting considered the possible creation of a State Aid Innovation Academy, covering research, development and innovation funding, GBER implementation, assessment of innovative projects, and the safe and responsible use of AI and other digital tools.

Both sides expressed their intention to continue their dialogue and explore specific areas for cooperation.