Minerva Insurance Company Public Ltd’s board of directors will meet on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, to review and approve the company’s preliminary results for the first half of 2026.

The meeting will take place at 10.30am at the company’s offices at 165 Athalassas Avenue, Anna Maria Court, Strovolos, Nicosia.

Relatedly, the company announced in August that its board had approved the distribution of an interim dividend of €0.0003 per share for the 2024 financial year.

Shareholders entitled to the dividend will be those registered in the company’s shareholders’ register on October 12, 2026.

Minerva Insurance shares will therefore trade ex-dividend from October 9, 2026.

Payment of the interim dividend is scheduled for November 9, 2026, in accordance with Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) rules and applicable legislation.