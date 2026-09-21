The Cyprus Real Estate Agents Association (Skek) highlighted the challenges facing the property market at the Cyprus Property Show 2026, with its vice-president Vasilis Artemiou pointing to geopolitical tensions, uncertainty and rising construction costs.

Representing the association, which is affiliated with the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), Artemiou took part in a discussion on developments, challenges and prospects for the Cyprus property market.

He said the property market had operated in a particularly complex and constantly changing environment in recent years.

Geopolitical tensions in the wider region, international uncertainty, increased construction costs and changes in the economic environment had created and continued to create significant challenges for the sector, he said.

Artemiou also highlighted the role of professional real estate agents, arguing that their work went beyond simply bringing buyers and sellers together.

“The professional real estate agent is the person called upon to guide citizens through one of the most important financial decisions of their lives,” Artemiou said.

Through its participation in the Cyprus Property Show 2026, Skek highlighted the importance of professional guidance, responsible information and reliable services for consumers.

Finally, the association said these were particularly important at a time when the property market was being affected by significant economic and international developments.