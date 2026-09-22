A 37-year-old British father charged over the death of his three-year-old son following a fall from a Paphos hotel window is due back in court on Tuesday morning to enter a plea.

The man is expected to appear before Paphos district court at 9.30am, charged with causing death by a rash or negligent act after his son fell from a fourth-floor window at a hotel in Chlorakas on July 12, while the family was on holiday in Cyprus.

Tuesday’s hearing comes after the Attorney-General rejected a request by the defence for the criminal prosecution to be suspended.

The request, submitted on August 7 by defence lawyer Alexandros Alexandrou, cited humanitarian grounds and the circumstances facing the family following the death of the child.

At the previous hearing on September 17, Alexandrou said the attorney-general’s response stated that the prosecution should proceed in the public interest. He expressed disappointment with the decision, saying the defence had expected greater consideration of the humanitarian circumstances of the case.

The father appeared in court accompanied by his parents, a day after what would have been his son’s third birthday.

He had previously been allowed to return to the UK for his son’s funeral after providing an additional €10,000 guarantee, before returning to Cyprus for the proceedings.

The case is expected to proceed on Tuesday with the father answering the charge against him.