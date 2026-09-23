Oil major Chevron will begin seismic research in blocks off Greece this year, the Greek energy ministry said on Wednesday.

Chevron Country Manager Beatrice Bienvenu in a meeting with Greek Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou in New York said the research in the Ionian Sea and south of Peloponnese and Crete will start by the end of the year, the ministry said.

Chevron did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chevron this year took a 70% stake from Helleniq Energy HEPr.AT in an offshore block southwest of the Ionian Sea.

A Chevron-led consortium also has exclusive lease agreements to lead the search for gas in three other deep-sea blocks off the Peloponnese and Crete.

Seismic exploration work is the first step towards assessing hydrocarbon potential before any decision can be taken on test drilling.