Former presidential candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis said on Friday that polls reaching him put him in first place for the 2028 presidential election, though he intends to wait until the end of the year before deciding whether to run again.

Speaking to Omega TV, Mavroyiannis said the only official poll he was aware of was one leaked by Disy, but that four further polls had reached him separately, all showing him in the lead.

“Food for thought,” he called the findings, remarking that combined with the sense he gets with “daily support” from the public, they suggested a momentum building around his name.

“It will be preceded by a discussion with associates and with people who had supported my previous effort,” he said, confirming that he and his team aim to settle the matter by the end of the year.

On his relationship with Akel, Mavroyiannis described ties with Secretary- General Stefanos Stefanou as “excellent,” with the pair holding regular informal meetings.

“We are talking about a large party [Akel] that has its own procedures and its own people. It is not right for it to appear that I am exerting pressure,” he said.

Asked in regard to reports that Alma had effectively vetoed his candidacy, Mavroyiannis said he could not confirm the claim.

“I was told something of a similar vein, that Alma has vetoed my candidacy. I don’t know,” he said, whilst insisting he remained open to cooperating with the party and others.

“Why not? I was and am independent. All the forces of the country, with the exception of the far right, are welcome,” he said.

On former Disy leader Averof Neophytou, whom he has met on a handful of occasions, Mavroyiannis rejected any suggestion he would be an easy opponent in a rematch.

He described their previous televised debates as being “of a very high standard,” commending Neophytou as being “a formidable opponent”.