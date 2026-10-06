The net asset value per share of Demetra Holdings Plc stood at €2.4980 as of September 30, 2026, the company announced, while it also disclosed the purchase of more of its own shares.

Demetra Holdings published the net asset value figure on Tuesday, with the fully diluted net asset value listed as not applicable.

The company separately announced that it had bought back 4,514 own shares at €1.38 per share during a session on October 5, 2026.

The purchases were carried out through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO), in accordance with the authorisation granted at Demetra Holdings’ annual general meeting on June 30, 2026.

The buyback was conducted pursuant to the relevant provisions of the Cyprus Stock Exchange regulations and circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

The total of 4,514 shares was acquired in four separate transactions, all at a price of €1.38 per share.

The first transaction involved the purchase of 12 shares, followed by a purchase of 727 shares.

A further 3,428 shares were acquired, while the final transaction involved 347 shares.