An 18-year-old man was arrested in Paphos after a cat was found shot dead, police said on Tuesday.

A 56-year-old man reported on Sunday that he had found his cat dead near his home.

Members of the animal squad and Paphos central police station inspected the scene, while a post-mortem examination on the animal found 13 pellet wounds.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old suspect, as part of the investigation. He was arrested on Monday.

Officers also searched his home and confiscated several items.

Paphos police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of the animal’s death and the alleged offences.